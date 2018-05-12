When it comes to cheating on his pregnant sister, Rob Kardashian isn't willing to just forgive, forget and move on. He believes that Khloe, can and should just move on from Tristan Thompson.

Sources close to Rob told TMZ that he's still mad at Tristan and even though the pair are reportedly getting back together and working things out, Rob is not having it

Rob feels that Tristan is a "[expletive] hole" and it's impossible for him to let go of how he disrespected and embarrassed his closest sister when she was with child, the TMZ source explained.

Even more, the reality TV star is apparently not in agreement with the rest of his TV family and their method of not pressuring khloe to kick Tristan to the curb either. TMZ reports that Rob is vehement that Khloe deserves better and should just move on.

There is a silver lining however, as TMZ sources also report that Uncle Rob is very excited to spoil baby True, who he calls "gorgeous," and thinks that Dream will be there for her always, like he is for big sis.