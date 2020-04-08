She's been on the panel of "The View" twice, but Rosie O'Donnell has no interest in heading back to the daytime show.

While speaking to Howard Stern, Rosie noted that one of the reasons she wouldn't go back is due to her icy relationship with longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

FilmMagic

"I think we all agreed that the last time, that it was better for everyone," Rosie said. "You know, Whoopi really didn't like me."

Rosie was first on the show from 2006 until 2007, telling Howard that she thought she was joining an "ensemble." One the very first day, she and Whoopi were at odds.

"She was upset…I threw to commercial because I didn't know that she saw the countdown," Rosie recalled. "Now, listen, she's been there forever. Maybe that's normal. I saw, and there was a pause, and I said, 'We'll be right back after this.'"

She added, "That was the first day and then there was trouble from then on."

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In 2014, Rosie came back to the show after having a "come to Jesus" meeting with Whoopi.

"I was thinking we were going to be like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan," Rosie said, referencing the NBA legends that many regard as the best duo ever. "Like that it was going to be the greatest thing of all time."

Rosie left the show in 2015.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The fact that Rosie and Whoopi weren't exactly best friends isn't news. Rosie detailed the tense relationship in Ramin Setoodeh's book, "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View."

"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there," she said.