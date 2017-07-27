Talk about power couples! Taylor Swift and her new beau, Joe Alywn, had a recent double date in Rhode Island.

Us Weekly reported that during Taylor and Joe's two-day mini vacation at her Rhode Island pad, her pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds joined them.

Taylor and Joe headed back to her New York City apartment afterward and were spotted headed to the gym, albeit very covertly.

"Taylor had her massive security team set up so it would look as though [she] was going to walk through the front door, but then a security car pulled to the back of the building," a source told the mag. "Taylor and Joe ran in wearing matching hoodies and covered by umbrellas."

That seems to be par for the course for Taylor and Joe -- they've been taking extreme measures to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Over the past several months, Taylor has traveled several times to see the actor in England, where he lives. Joe has also made several trips to the United States to see her in Nashville and New York City. Their travel, though, has gone under the radar.

"Taylor doesn't even like her neighbors to know when she's at home," a source told E! News last month.

Another source told E!, "She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again. She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her."

The source told E! that she was reluctant to get involved with someone in the entertainment industry again. Her two previous romances with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris were documented constantly by the media.

"She is very protected and is trying to peddle slow with this," the source said.