Bayside High School never looked better.

On Saturday, Mark-Paul Gosselaar posted an epic picture to Instagram of himself reuniting with many of his "Saved By The Bell" costars — Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley — as well as their significant others.

"This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like…," Mark captioned the snap of the group at dinner at Petit Trois Le Valley in Los Angeles.

Mario, who played AC Slater on the sitcom, posted the same photo, writing, "Friends forever."

He later posted a video from the table and joked about who was paying for the bill.

"Fun dinner tonight with some old friends," Mario said. "We ate an obscene amount of food. Great group right here, now it's time to play credit card roulette for the bill."

Elizabeth, who starred as Jessie Spano, said, "FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!!#imsoexcited#buddybands #love #friends #family#life #magic."

Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, and Dennis Haskins, who also starred in the beloved show, were not at the dinner.

So, who ended up paying the bill? Maybe Mario!

"Thanks for taking care of the bill!," Mark laughingly commented on Mario's photo.