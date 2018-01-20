Sean "Diddy" Combs likes being a new father and doesn't want it to end just yet.

Diddly, 48, spoke to morning radio show "The Breakfast Club" and let it be known that even though six is great, a few more wouldn't be such a bad thing, with girlfriend Cassie.

"I'm trying to get ten," Diddly joked just after telling the show, "I love children."

However when push comes to shove, the rap mogul did admit that having so many little ones running around might be tough, offering: "I could go to eight without a problem."

He then continued with, "Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that's something that I want," saying that Cassie is the only person he sees himself bringing more kids into the world with, and then adding, "I would only have it with my girl of course."

In the father department Diddy has done quite well, and is proud of this: "I'm very, very proud of them," he said of his six kids, adding that watching them grow up has been "incredible" and "be nice human beings. Because you know, it didn't have to end that way," continued Diddy. "When you think about a lot of celebrity families, it gets a little weird sometimes."

The reality TV star has three sons , Quincy Brown, 26, Justin, 24, Christian, 19, and three daughters, with twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James, as well as daughter Chance, all of whom are 11. His children are with exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Sarah Chapman and Kimberly Porter.

According to Diddy all of them co-existing took some time to figure out: "I mean, you have to start to treat your family like a tribe if you have other mothers of your children," he goes on to explain. "The separatism starts to wear on the family as a whole. We all in it together. So, we might as well figure out how to co-exist, and they get along lovely."

It also helps the unique situation they're in, he says because "Everybody is good because they're good people too."

The longtime music producer previously spoke to PEOPLE about his large family but credits the great way the kids turned out to their moms:

"I've been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women," he told PEOPLE. "The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them."

He added that no matter where his Hollywood career lands him, quality time with the family is paramount.

"I'm just trying to play catch-up from all the times I was on tour and on the road and doing different things," said Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, which started in 1993 and kicked off major deals in fashion, media and even the alcohol business. "I'm still working and we still deal with the issues of just not spending as much time as maybe I should," he said.