Sean "Diddy" Combs wanted to do something epic to mark his 49th birthday on Nov. 4. So he went skydiving -- and landed on the lawn at the Playboy mansion.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"IT'S MY BIRTHDAY!!!! I'M ABOUT TO JUMP OUT OF A PLANE. MAKE SURE YOU GET OUT AND VOTE ON TUESDAY!!! LET'S GOOOOO!!!!!!!!!" he captioned a video of himself getting suited and booted on the morning of his big jump.

In the clip, he explains, "I always wanted to do it -- no, I really didn't always want to do it -- but I started thinking about it this year. I wanted to do it in Dubai. It didn't happen. And then I said, 'Imma do it for my birthday.'"

The rapper and music mogul shared his plan and while he was at it, again made sure to tell fans to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6. "I'm going to attempt to land two houses away in the backyard of the Playboy mansion. I'm living my best life. I'm going to tell ya'll to make sure y'all vote," he said before asking for prayers.

Diddy also made a point to tell fans he was not copying friend Will Smith, who made headlines when he bungee-jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to mark his 50th birthday in September. "I wanted to do this before I saw Will Smith jump out of a [helicopter]. But he definitely gave me some inspiration after seeing him jump out," Diddy explained, "but mine was already scheduled. So Will, I don't want you to think I'm biting."

Diddy also posted a second video showing his incredible landing -- he was strapped onto a professional skydiver -- and his joy as his kids hugged him once he was safely back on the ground. He captioned the clip, "Just close your eyes and jump!!! NO FEAR!!! Thank you to my family for all the support. BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!"

Diddy also shared several brief videos of himself before and after the jump on his Instagram Story. He listened to music in the car on the drive to the airfield, sang R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" while getting his parachute strapped on and looked calm while in the plane on the way up.

He also posted multiple clips of himself getting a manicure, pedicure and a facial on his birthday, as well as dancing with celebrity pals including Snoop Dogg at his birthday party later in the evening.

@diddy / Instagram

The Blast and TMZ report that other celebrity guests at the bash, held at West Hollywood's Ysabel restaurant, included LeBron James, LL Cool J, Karrueche Tran, Tracee Ellis Ross, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, Jeezy and Kodak Black.

Afterward, Diddy headed back to his mansion where, TMZ adds, more than 50 cars were parked outside and 200 guests continued to celebrate. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that cops had to shut down the afterparty after receiving multiple complaint calls around 2 a.m. Monday.