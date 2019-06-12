Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The whispering mystery of Cannes has finally been solved!

Back in May, pictures went viral that showed Bill Murray whispering into Selena Gomez's ear while on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet to promote their film "The Dead Don't Die." Since then, many have wondered what exactly he was telling her.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," the pop star dished on the secret one-sided conversation.

"He was just saying dumb things, like he would just lean in and be like, 'You look great tonight.' And then he'd look back seriously and be like, 'Where are you from?,'" she told Jimmy. "And I would just sit there, and I'm trying to be poised. It was fine. That's what he did with me all the time. In press conferences, he'd try to hit me with things. Yeah, it's just he's fun. He's a big kid."

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Around the time of the red carpet appearance, Bill was asked by Vanity Fair what he said, too.

"I don't remember what I said. I was trying to keep her at ease," he said. "I really like her. I mean, you still can't tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is -- but Gomez I really like. She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural."

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Since meeting, Bill has openly gushed about Selena. He even told People magazine earlier this week that he would have loved his mother to meet her.

"If my mother were alive I'd bring her home to her," he said before acting out the meeting. "Mother, I want you to meet Selena."

He added, "I learned that I like her. I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something — maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be."