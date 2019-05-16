Bill Murray might just be Selena Gomez's biggest fan.

The legendary actor has been gushing about the pop star ever since they touched down in France for the Cannes Film Festival to promote their film "The Dead Don't Die." Earlier in the week, pictures went viral of Bill whispering in her ear -- much like he did with Scarlett Johansson in "Lost in Translation."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"I don't remember what I said. I was trying to keep her at ease," he told Vanity Fair of the moment. "I really like her. I mean, you still can't tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is -- but Gomez I really like. She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural."

He added, "I'm always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like. Like Miley Cyrus. I dig that chick."

Bill and Miley worked together on Sofia Coppola's Christmas special "A Very Murray Christmas."

Asked what he likes about Selena and Miley, he told Vanity Fair the women "triumphed over [child stardom] and survived whatever kind of family situation they had, too, which can also be challenging."

"They're really their own people," Bill raved. "They have enormous followings, and they are sort of singing their own songs. Which is cool."

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Bill also recounted a glowing conversation he had about Selena with "The Dead Don't Die" director Jim Jarmusch.

"He said she is very wonderful talking to young girls about how you don't have to be skinny -- you can eat whatever you want," Bill gushed. "She doesn't worry about her figure or anything. She's not in the gym. She doesn't have a trainer. She's not vain in that way. And I thought, 'That's really attractive -- to see someone who's not vain about their body.'"

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Selena, he admitted, did travel with a large bodyguard, but Bill still felt like he wanted to protect her.

"I said, 'Look, I'll be your boyfriend if that's what you want. … I'm a fixer-up, I'll tell you that, Gomez,'" he joked.