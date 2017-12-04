Selena Gomez wears six outfits in one day -- see them all

When you're Selena Gomez, wearing just one outfit for the day just won't do. Neither will two outfits... or three... or four. While in London on Dec. 4, Selena was seen in six, count 'em, six different outfits within the day. The platinum blond singer capped off her exhaustingly fashion-forward day while arriving at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in a custom Coach dress. "It's still in my comfort zone, but I've loved being able to explore," she told Vogue about the dress. "A lot has kind of happened in the last year, and I'm enjoying wrapping it up in a way where I just feel it is exciting and fresh." Click through to see what other outfits led up to the evening, and figure out which look you liked best...

