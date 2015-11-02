"One Life to Live" star Nathaniel Marston is on life support following a devastating car accident over the weekend.

The star's mother disclosed the news on her Facebook page, writing, "Please pray for my son Nathaniel Marston. He was in a car accident last night and is in the intensive care on life support. Back and neck broken in several places. Other internal injuries. Please pray that he will recover and walk again."

The accident apparently happen near Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31.

Nathaniel's mother is continuing to give updates, no matter how bleak.

"In all likely hood if he lives he will be paralyzed from the neck down and will not breathe without a ventilator machine. Oh my God please give me strength," she wrote on Nov. 1. She indicted that the actor's shoulder is broken, along with all of his ribs, and that Marston has a collapsed lung.

She said she has spoken to police who were on the scene of the crash and she claims that her son was sober.

Nathaniel is best known for his six-year stint on the popular soap, although he left the show in 2007. Since then, he's been in a smattering of TV programs.