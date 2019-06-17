Spencer Pratt has seen footage from "The Hills: New Beginnings," and he's incredibly impressed.

"So, spoiler alert, I saw the first ep — oh — I saw some content of the show and there's social media used in the show that creates like an energy of like, you're filming this, so it kinda creates draw," he told Page Six. "It's so meta. It's like, pfft, mind-blown."

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Spencer is a bit of a social media guru, as he's very active on both Instagram and Snapchat. In a recent interview, he didn't specify what social media platform is used in the anticipated MTV reboot.

"Well it's really fun filming yourself, and now it's such a blessing to have MTV's beautiful cameras on tripods," the former reality TV villain said. "Like, you know my thumb feels better, like, ah, it's relaxed, like, it's great."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

While the "Hills" reboot features some OGs, such and Spencer, his wife Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner, it will also features some fresh faces, including Mischa Barton and Pamela Anderson's son, Brandon Lee. Pam is even featured briefly in the show.

"The show is very Brody Jenner-centric," an insider told Page Six last fall. "The cast is circling around him and his friends."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" premieres on MTV on June 24.