Taylor Swift is less than two weeks away from a major announcement… if you believe her rabid fan base.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Swifties, as her fans are known, are convinced that the singer will make some sort of announcement on May 8, believing that she's been dropping clues on social media.

On Monday night, Taylor posted a selfie to both Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Not a lot going on at the moment."

The photo was posted at exactly 5:08 p.m. The number, Swifties claim, translates to May 8, which lands on a Friday. Typically artists release new music on Fridays. Perhaps not coincidentally, the cryptic message is also eight words.

Taylor has long been known to subtly leave clues — known as "Easter eggs" — in her social media messages. "I've never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills," she wrote on Instagram last year after hundreds of fans showed up for an unannounced appearance in Nashville… again, an appearance she casually dropped hints about social media.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In addition to her social media post on Monday, Swifty sleuths point out that she references the number 58 in her "The Man" music video.

Some fans think that the word "heavenly" is involved in a possible announcement, as she's used it several times in social media posts.

The fan theory comes less than two weeks after the "Bad Blood" singer was forced to cancel all of her 2020 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," she Tweeted on April 17. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."