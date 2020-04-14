When it comes to Ryan Hurd's cover, just call Taylor Swift a lover.

On Tuesday, Ryan, who recently welcomed a son with wife Maren Morris, released a cover of Taylor's "False God," a song initially featured on her hugely-successful "Lover" album. Ryan had been performing the song consistently throughout his recent Platonic tour.

"False God. Thank you @taylorswift13 for the song clinic," he wrote on Twitter alongside a video of himself performing the song. "My favorite song off of Lover. We covered this live on Platonic, it felt like a deep dive into someone else's poetry."

Taylor certainly enjoyed Ryan's take on her song, replying, "Love this so much," alongside a praying-hands emoji. On Instagram, she also gushed, "This is incredible," and encouraged her 130 million followers to check out Ryan's music.

"Thank you," Ryan replied to the pop star. "I hope we did it any amount of justice. Such a beautiful song."

Maren, too, gave her seal of approval, writing on her Instagram Story, "I always loved with @ryanhurd covered this @taylorswift song in his shows and now it's a mix I can devour for all time."

Ryan and his wife have made no secret of their Taylor fandom. While on tour last year, Ryan covered "Dress" from Taylor's "Reputation" album.

The support isn't a one-way street either. Taylor has included Ryan and Maren's songs on her public playlists before. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer also invited Maren out onstage during the Reputation tour to sing her hit "The Middle."

It's been a whirlwind for Ryan and Maren of late, having welcomed their son Hayes on March 23 after 30 hours of labor. The "Bones" singer revealed she had to have "an emergency c-section."

"I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand," she wrote on Instagram a few days after the birth. "All that mattered was that he got here safely."