Tom Hanks is hoping his blood and plasma can aid in finding a vaccine for Covid-19.

Kevork Djansezian / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the legendary actor shared pictures of his plasma donation, making good on a promise he recently made to do so.

"Here's last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag!" he wrote on Instagram. "After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."

Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first high-profile people in the world to contract the coronavirus. At the time, they were in Australia while he worked on an as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley movie for Warner Bros. with director Baz Luhrmann. While Down Under, Rita performed at the famed Sydney Opera House, which had to be disinfected following their March 11 announcement.

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

They have both since completely recovered and returned to their home in Los Angeles. Medical professionals have said that those who've recovered from Covid-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus, and that plasma can possibly help in finding a vaccine.

While on NPR's "Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!" podcast, Tom said he and his wife were eager to donate.

"We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine," he said. "A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies."