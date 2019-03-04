Tom Sizemore is likely to avoid jail time in his heroin arrest from earlier this year after striking a sweet plea deal.

TMZ reported that if the "Saving Private Ryan" actor can complete a pretrial drug program and a drug prevention program, in addition to staying above the law for a year, the prosecutors will drop the case. However, if Tom fails to comply with any of those things, a judge can extend the drug programs another six months.

Tom was arrested earlier this year after police found him in possession of heroin during a traffic stop. He was eventually charged with two counts of possession of heroin, and two counts of possession of medication without a prescription. All four offenses were misdemeanors, so Tom never faced prison time, but he faced up to a year in jail for the crimes.

The actor has had a long history of drug use, and in a 2017 interview with The Daily Mail the "Saving Private Ryan" star spoke openly about his past struggle with addiction.

"My life's gotten a lot better, it's been a real chronicle, but I've got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place," he said.

His rock bottom, he said, was when, "I was living in a squat, in Sylmar, up in the woods, with no water, no electricity. I'm pretty handy though, so I stole some electricity from the telephone pole, redirected some water. That was not cool."

In the interview, he said he's aware that drugs ruined a lot of opportunities for him.

"If I can't stay sober, put me in a field and get rid of me, I'm no good anymore," he said in 2017, claiming he was four years sober. "Drugs are a progressive disease, if I do drugs again I go right back to where I was before, I was ineffectual, I could barely get dressed, I was hopeless."