Trevor Jackson is all about the music!

The 22-year-old "Grown-ish" star shared all the deets about his newest album, "Rough Drafts, Pt. 2," while chatting with Wonderwall.com at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, June 23.

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

"It's out now on all platforms. Diggy's on the album, Lil Yatchy's on the album. I'm playing guitar and writing the records on this album. I'm very blessed," he said, adding that his favorite track is "When She's Around."

The "Superfly" actor took advantage of a break between filming season 2 and season 3 of "Grown-ish" to write and record the album. While most people may be overwhelmed by such a busy schedule, Trevor shared that he enjoys the fast-paced lifestyle.

"It's amazing. I'm crazy, I feel like I always have to be moving all the time," he said. "So it helps when I'm not doing one thing that I can put all my energy into something else. I'm just thankful."

Kelsey McNeal / Freeform via Getty Images

Trevor may be focused on music right now, but fear not "Grown-ish" fans! He will be back for season 3 of Freeform show, which also stars Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa.

So, what can fans expect from Trevor's character, Aaron, next season?

"I think [Aaron] is slowly maturing," Trevor dished. "He's asking himself a lot of questions that we forget to ask until we wake up one day were like 'Oh my God. Is this who I want to be?' So, I think it's that adulthood that he's going into that's exciting."