The man who allegedly burglarized homes owned by several celebrities, most notably Usher, has been caught with "millions" of dollars in stolen property.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that authorities learned the identity of a man that they believed was responsible. After obtaining a search warrant for his home, they found more than 2,000 items valued at over $2 million. Some of that property belonged to Usher, whose home was burglarized in March 2018.

In addition, police said other property belonged to one of the "Real Housewives" stars, but didn't name which one.

"Cops learned the suspect had told family members he stumbled on his newfound wealth by doing well in the stock market," TMZ reported.

Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

During the investigation, police learned that the man was very methodical in his alleged burglaries, and he would visit open houses to get a sense of the properties and the layouts, only to return to homes later to burglarize them.

Over the past year, there has been a slew of celebrity homes burglarized. In November 2018, police arrested a group of men responsible for allegedly burglarizing homes owned by Rihanna, Matt Damon, LeBron James and more. That group of men, however, is not believed to be involved in Usher's break in.