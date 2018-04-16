Usher's home was broken into and the thieves may have gotten away scot-free, because not only did they heist money and valuables, they also stole the security footage.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported on April 16 that $820,000 in jewelry and cash was taken.

According to the report, Usher's estranged wife, Grace Miguel, was first alerted to the break in by a housekeeper on March 29.

Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The housekeeper told Grace that she felt something was off when she got to the home and found a "footprint on the second floor, a handprint on the pillow in the lower floor, and the curtains to the lower floor window were open." She then immediately decided to check the security footage, but when she saw the recording box, it was missing and the connecting wires were cut.

When Grace arrived, she noticed that several expensive pieces of jewelry were lifted and realized that $20,000 in cash was missing from a nightstand, The Blast said.

Grace told police that she thinks the crooks first heisted the jewelry and cash and returned later to steal the security footage.

It didn't appear that the thieves used force to get into the house, which is currently on the market. In fact, Usher's ex told police she thinks the crooks unlocked a window during a recent open house.

Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The realtor has been asked to give police a list of people who were in the home, the report states.

In addition to the cash, missing items include a rose gold Jesus necklace worth $200,00 and six watches, one of which is valued at $220,000.