Verne Troyer had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system for driving when he was rushed to the hospital in early april for alcohol poisoning — he even told emergency workers that "wanted to die," according to reports.

Invision/AP

TMZ reported that the "Austin Powers" star told the 911 dispatcher and someone at the hospital that he was suicidal. The website said that Verne became unresponsive at one hospital, but was transferred to another hospital better suited to care for him. He was pulled off life support on Aug. 21 after his organs started failing.

The Blast reported on Aug. 23 that Verne called 911 on April 2 and told dispatchers he "wanted to die." He repeated that sentiment to doctors and nurses in the emergency room, telling them he "wanted to die."

In the statement after Verne's death, his family implied that they knew he was troubled.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside," the statement said. "Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

Fame Pictures

Verne has battled alcoholism in the past, and he's been open about his struggles.

In April 2017 he was hospitalized for alcohol addiction and later went to rehab. "With your support, I got this," he told TMZ to tell his fans last year as he entered the treatment facility.

Verne has actually gone to rehab multiple times and nearly died of alcohol poisoning in 2002.

While he starred on VH1's "The Surreal Life" in 2005, he once drunkenly stripped down naked and peed on the floor. A few years later, he starred on "Celebrity Big Brother," where he got drunk and crashed his motorized scooter into a door.