At the time of his death, Verne Troyer was only worth $160,000.

The Blast reported that the "Austin Powers" actor's parents are heirs to the estate, but his sister will serve as administrator.

Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock

According to court documents, Verne had $150,000 in personal property and earned another $10,000 annually. He was also in a bit of a financial pickle, as he owed the state of California $22,224.70 in back taxes from the years 2004 and 2005.

Verne passed away on April 21. He was 49.

Although the cause of death isn't yet known, alcohol is believed to have been a factor, and his family hinted at suicide.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside," the family's statement said. "Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

According to reports, Verne had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system for driving when he was rushed to the hospital in early april for alcohol poisoning — he even told emergency workers and medical professionals that "wanted to die," The Blast said.

TMZ reported that Verne told the 911 dispatcher and someone at the hospital that he was suicidal. The website said that Verne became unresponsive at one hospital, but was transferred to another hospital better suited to care for him. He was pulled off life support on Aug. 21 after his organs started failing.

Verne has battled alcoholism in the past, and he's been open about his struggles.

In April 2017 he was hospitalized for alcohol addiction and later went to rehab. "With your support, I got this," he told TMZ to tell his fans last year as he entered the treatment facility.

Verne has actually gone to rehab multiple times and nearly died of alcohol poisoning in 2002.

While he starred on VH1's "The Surreal Life" in 2005, he once drunkenly stripped down naked and peed on the floor. A few years later, he starred on "Celebrity Big Brother," where he got drunk and crashed his motorized scooter into a door.