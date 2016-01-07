Welcome to the hottest cat fight of all time.

Victoria's Secret models Martha Hunt and Elsa Hosk took to the boxing ring -- gloves and all -- to faux fight to promote the legendary company's latest line of female workout gear, Victoria's Secret Sport.

In the photos, taken at New York's Aerospace High Performance Center on Jan. 7, the true beauties show off their toned bodes while wearing their high performance, hip-hugging clothes.

(To all the men of the world, you're welcome.)

The girls took on several sporty looks during the photo shoot.

Martha rocks a purple sports bra with turquoise straps and a black workout plants blaring the company's name in several images. In another snap she donned multi colored pants and a four-colored sports bra.

Elsa went a bit more colorful in most of her shots, going with multicolored pants and a black sports bra with pink netting in the middle. She went with black pants in other photos.

The fun images show the girls pretending to duke it out, but thankfully neither of them connected with the other person's moneymaker.

After the fake most beautiful battle in the world, the girls took selfies with each other and even hopped on each other's backs as if he to pretend they were the undisputed champion of the world.

We're all for settling our differences in nonviolent ways, but we can certainly get behind this kind of fight!