Pay attention, Tristan Thompson!

Social media users were up in arms on January 2 after a video surfaced of Khloe Kardashian twerking for her beau at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland. While many men would have certainly been amused, Tristan didn't seem to even notice the overtly sexual act, prompting Khloe to appear a bit annoyed.

"He is a damn fool," one person said on The Shade Room's Instagram. "This dude been checked out," another added. More people said it was "disrespectful" and "embarrassing."

"ATTENTION KHLOE…….," an apparently dramatic commenter said. "HES JUST NOT INTO YOU SIS!! GET ANOTHER ONE PUHHHLEEEAAASSSEE."

The two seemed to be in better spirits at midnight, though, as they shared a kiss at the clock turned to 2019.

Hopefully this year will be better than 2018, a year in which the couple welcomed a daughter, but also weathered Tristan's cheating scandal, which came to light just days before True Thompson was born.

In November, she said on Instagram that she'll "never understand" why Tristan was unfaithful.

"In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything," she wrote. "I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True."