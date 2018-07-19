When most people think of Chris Hemsworth, images of beefy Marvel superhero Thor or, perhaps, a sun-kissed Australian surfer come to mind.

But never forget that before he was the god of thunder, Chris was a god on the dance floor -- he competed on Season 5 of Australia's "Dancing With the Stars" in 2006 (he was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated).

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Chris, 34, put his skills to use once again on July 18 when he celebrated wife Elsa Pataky's 42nd birthday during a trip to her native Spain -- then shared their goofy, glorious outdoor salsa dance to "Despacito" on Instagram.

"Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should've given myself one too 😬 Happy Birthday love 😘," he captioned the hilarious video, tagging Elsa and adding, "#danceismylife #salsa4life 🕺🏻💃."

Elsa was a great sport as Chris dipped, twirled and twisted her around and around as friends laughed in the background.

The same day, the "Fast and Furious" franchise star posted a photo of herself kissing her movie-star husband and captioned it, "Best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!/ celebrando cumpleaños con los que más quiero especialmente con este que siempre me hace reír @chrishemsworth #familydays #spain #cumpleaños @spain."

Elsa then shared a playful video of her own: Before she and Chris sampled what appears to be white wine, they put on a show, capturing it in their glasses as it shot out from a tap attached to a large metal tank.

"Great team, not a drop spilled!! Got your back baby!!/buen equipo ni una gota desperdiciada!! 😘 #escalciandovinoenpareia #sinmirar @spain," she captioned the impressive clip.

Last year, Chris told GQ Australia that the secret to his happy union -- he and Elsa, who have three kids, will celebrate eight years of marriage in December -- is prioritizing quality time together.

"Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You've got nothing for each other," he explained. "So make sure you have date night even if it's once in a blue moon, because most of the time you're just too tired and you'd actually prefer to sleep."