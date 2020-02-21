"Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo is breathing easier after prosecutors dropped drugs and weapons charges against her.

Drita's husband, Lee D'Avanzo, is still on the hook for the charges, stemming from a December 2019 arrest following a raid at their home.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the reality TV star was in court when she learned that prosecutors were letting her walk, indicating that she was not the target of a search warrant.

"I have no time to celebrate because my husband is not home, but I am very happy with the outcome," she told reporters outside the courthouse. "All I'm focusing on right now is the fact that this turned out good."

Lee's case, meanwhile, has been turned over to federal prosecutors, as he's been indicted on possession of firearms and marijuana by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Drita and Lee were both arrested on Dec. 19, 2019, after police raided their New York home and allegedly found two loaded firearms,120 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, 22 Xanax pills and a large amount of marijuana. Page Six said police also found a scale, implying it was used to weigh the marijuana.

The couple was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, as one of the couple's two children was home at the time of the raid.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drita appeared on VH1's "Mob Wives" for 2011 to 2016. In her bio, it described her as the wife of Lee, "who federal prosecutors allege is the leader of a Bonanno and Colombo crime family farm team."

"While Drita's husband is serving time in prison for bank robbery (for the second time), she is left alone raising two young girls, Aleeya and Gizelle," the bio read. "Drita, who comes from a strict Albanian household, defied her parents and married someone outside the community — an Italian."