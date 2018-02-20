"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is on the verge of getting released from prison, and a halfway house reportedly awaits her -- and that is no picnic.

Last month, Deadline.com said Abby would report to a Van Nuys facility after her prison release, where she will carry out the rest of her 366-day sentence.

SAF / Splash News

On Feb. 20, a source spoke to Radar Online about what awaits inmate 35991-068.

"It is hell! While she is there she gets no freedom and is still under the [Bureau of Prisons] rules," a source said.

Abby will reportedly be fed "awful food" and sleeping accommodations include a mattress with one pillowcase and two sheets. The source added that Abby also has to spend her first few days in her room while the paperwork is sorted out.

Much like a flawless dance, everything is perfectly coordinated in Abby's life right now.

"Abby had to follow very strict protocol for her exit from FCI Victorville. As far as what she will be allowed to walk out of the prison, she had to submit a detailed description of exactly what she will wear 60 days prior to her release," a source said, adding that the reality TV star picked out a "simple outfit" and shoes.

"The request needed to be detailed, including what type, color, size, etc. The same thing goes for her bra and underwear. Abby will also be able to take her personal items bought from the commissary," the source said.

Getting to Van Nuys from her Victorville, Calif., prison isn't exactly a great experience either.

"She will have anywhere from four to five hours to get from prison to the house. She is not allowed to stop at any location other than halfway, where she is allowed to go through a drive through to get some fast food," the source said.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The former dance instructor reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in July 2017 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016.