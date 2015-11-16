Talk about newlywed bliss!

Whitney Port got married earlier this month, but now she's focused on enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Fiji. And from the photos she's shared, it's been nothing short of fantastic.

She and new husband Tim Rosenman have been taking in the sights of the scenic location -- marveling at sunsets and the insane fruit spreads -- and just hanging out on the gorgeous beach.

Not even a little bit of rain could dampen their spirits.

She shared a photo of her new husband playing chess, drinking a Bloody Mary captioned: "Rainy day activities with the HUSBAND!!."

In fact, it may be too relaxing. The reality star posted a photo doing handstands writing, "What else am I going to do on a deserted island sand quay thingy?!"

Being on a deserted island doesn't seem so bad to us!