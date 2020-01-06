While accepting his award on Sunday night, Brad Pitt suspiciously left his children out of his Golden Globes speech — that was all by design.

TMZ said the actor's decision to not mention the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie was "intentional and strategic" and, ultimately, "for their well-being."

As is customary following a big win, Brad thanked his costars and parents while accepting the award for best supporting actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The fact that he made no mention of the kids is "par for the course" for Brad, the website said.

"He never mentions them publicly and wants it to remain that way," TMZ continued. "He feels this is the best way to maintain their privacy, because he knows simply acknowledging his children in a speech could attract unwanted attention."

Many in Brad's inner circle feel that Angie has used their kids as "a publicity tool" at times, the report adds.

Ever since Brad and Angelina split in 2016, there have been questions about his relationship with the kids. The report states that little has changed since he and Angie reached a custody agreement in 2018, and Brad sees the children regularly. His relationship with Maddox, 18, is still reportedly somewhat strained.

In September, Brad was asked if his split impacted his role in last year's film "Ad Astra."

"I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not," he said. "A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I'm speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don't want to go on like this."

While the Globes are a notoriously boozy affair, Brad strayed from alcohol, as he's been involved in an all-male Alcoholics Anonymous group for nearly two years.

"I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privilege," he told the New York Times last year, adding that he was moved by his fellow AA group members.

"You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard," he said. "It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There's great value in that."