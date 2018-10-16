Zayn Malik is no stranger to inking up his body, but he's now taken his tattoo game north.

This week, the singer shared an image of her newest body art, a huge floral pattern that goes from his neck to the side of his head.

Zayn didn't caption the Instagram snap, which he posted on Oct. 15.

The former One Directioner has well over 60 tattoos, and he's said that most of them have a deep meaning to him. What exactly the floral ink means isn't known.

The head tattoo sparked a mixed reaction from his nearly 30 million Instagram followers.

"There comes a point where one should stop!," one person wrote. Another added, "It's his life but honestly he shouldn't have tattooed his head!"

A different critic asked, "Why are you doing this? Whyyyyy?

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

However, others were certainly on board.

"Oh wow this actually looks really cool I love it," one person said. Another was more, well, detailed with an approval.

"Your profile just destroyed my ovaries. Thank you. Glad I didn't see your whole face otherwise I would have been dead," the commenter said.

Other said he was "perfect" and in love with him.