1989 MTV Video Music Awards fashion flashback

The MTV Video Music Awards are back on Aug. 26, 2019! In celebration of this year's show, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 1989 when shoulder pads and acid wash were in and athleisure was out. Celebs like George Michael rocked some of their trendiest '80s fashion to the 1989 MTV VMAs. The Wham! singer sported a printed black-and-yellow suit jacket with a gray collarless button-down, black jeans and Wayfarer sunglasses to that year's show. Keep reading for more unforgettable fashion moments from the 1989 MTV VMAs...

