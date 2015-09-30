Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli looked exactly like what you would expect she would on her wedding day: flawless.

The supermodel, who married businessman Adi Ezra on Sept. 24, posted the first photo of her stunning Chloe boho-style wedding gown on Instagram Wednesday. The gorgeous dress featured a subtle train and sheer lace detailing.

Bar and Adi wed in front of 300 guests at the Carmel Forest Spa Resort in Haifa, Israel.

"The happiest day of my life! I married my best friend ✨ Live, Laugh, Love together forever," she captioned the photo.

The 30-year-old looked like she opted not to wear a veil, but instead wore her hair half-up with soft twists and waves. She completed her fabulous look with drop earrings.

Adi also went with a more casual attire and donned a crisp white button-down shirt and navy blue trousers.

Prior to the big day, Bar graced the world with a few photos of her showing off her incredible body in bikinis while celebrating her bachelorette party.

Congratulations to the happy couple!