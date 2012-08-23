Celebrities Undressed: Style Slip-Ups of the Stars

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Lopez is currently dating a guy who was still mastering toilet training when she was gyrating as a Fly Girl on "In Living Color." So far, she's given him a job, a custom pickup truck, quality time with her twins and a schmoopy nickname ("Bear"). But has she also given him control over her wardrobe? At this stage of her life, with her fantastic figure and bulging bank account, J.Lo should be favoring haute couture, not Hot Topic. But with an unworldly 25-year-old backup dancer to impress, she opts for the lowest common denominator. Hence, lace booty shorts, a matching backless doily and ankle-tie wedge platforms so high they should be getting the munchies with Snoop Dogg.