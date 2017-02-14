Janelle Monae's best black-and-white looks of late

Janelle Monae has quietly been making a name for herself in the entertainment industry for awhile now, but 2017 has become HER year. With two movies nominated for Academy Awards ("Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight") -- the former being the top-grossing Oscar-nominated flick of the year -- expect to see a lot more of this singer-actress goddess! She loves to stun on the red carpet and has for years deliberately stuck to a color palette of only black, white and the occasional shade of gray. "I'm a minimalist by heart, but a lot of it had to do with me wanting to have a uniform like the working class, like my mom and my grandmother," she once explained to the Huffington Post. Let's take a look at some of her stand-out looks of late, starting with this strapless striped Carolina Herrera dress she donned for the Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28, 2017.

