Naomi Campbell's iconic runway moments through the years

Fashion icon Naomi Campbell turns 47 on May 22, 2017, and in honor of the diva's birthday, we're rounding up some of her most iconic runway appearances over her illustrious career. First up, this stunning moment in a place fit for fashion royalty -- Versailles, France! The Autumn/Winter 2007-2008 Christian Dior show took place in the picturesque French town on July 2, 2007, and Naomi walked the runway in this beautiful pale pink couture creation. Just as spectacular as that gown? The diamond-encrusted leaf headband the supermodel wore atop her long waves. Keep reading to relive more of Naomi's flawless fashion moments!

