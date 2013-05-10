Trend Report: Bra Tops

Selena Gomez ornage bra top SXSW

By Stacie Anthony

If you've been looking for a way to add some sex appeal to your spring wardrobe, a bra top is the easiest way to spruce up your look without looking like a trollop. Click through to see your favorite fashionable stars -- like Selena Gomez and Rihanna -- rocking one of spring's sexiest trends.

Dolce & Gabbana is known for its trademark bustier frocks. So it's no surprise that Selena Gomez kicked off spring with the design house's interpretation of this season's hottest trend. The "Spring Breakers" star wore a colorful floral denim crop top paired with a vibrant orange skirt and nude heels during the 2013 SXSW Film Festival.