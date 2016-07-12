Why Winona Ryder's '90s looks are still our fashion inspo

It's not just '90s style that's making a resurgence! Along with chokers and overalls, one of the decade's biggest stars -- Winona Ryder -- is officially back in action. The two-time Oscar nominee starred in Netflix's 2016 sci-fi-horror series "Stranger Things" and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Joyce Byers, whose 12-year-old son has mysteriously disappeared. Wonderwall.com is cheering on Winona in the lead-up to this year's Golden Globe Awards, which air on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by taking a look back at some of her best '90s looks that still hold up today! First up, this ensemble that we're pretty sure we channeled, well, yesterday. Winona rocked a Tom Waits band tee underneath a leather jacket paired with belted high-waisted jeans for the premiere of "The Commitments" in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 1991. Twenty-five years later, it still totally holds up! Keep reading to see more of Winona's best '90s looks...

RELATED: Winona and more celebs who had unusual childhoods