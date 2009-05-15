The Shortlist

Afternoon Shortlist for May 15

Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 7

By Alex Blagg

Just how did Ryan Reynolds become so darned dreamy? One intrepid Elle reporter journeys to the heart of the matter. (Elle.com)

Up NextJust a number
Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 7

By Alex Blagg

Just how did Ryan Reynolds become so darned dreamy? One intrepid Elle reporter journeys to the heart of the matter. (Elle.com)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries