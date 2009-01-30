Beanie Babes: Hollywood's Hottest Winter Hat
Twilight hottie Robert Pattinson was seen wearing a beanie to keep his bed-head warm during these colder months, and he's not the only one rocking the classic winter hat. Click through to see who else is in Hollywood's skull-cap society...
