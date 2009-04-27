Wedding Scrapbook

The Official Speidi Second-Wedding Scrapbook

Pacific Coast News 1 / 16

It's the day every fame-grubbing little girl dreams of: her second fake reality TV wedding. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got hitched again this weekend in Pasadena, Calif., and we've gathered some of the best non-exclusive pics for your guilty viewing pleasure.

Like a horrible car accident or "The Hills" itself, we just can't seem to look away.

Up NextNo Bonus
Pacific Coast News 1 / 16

It's the day every fame-grubbing little girl dreams of: her second fake reality TV wedding. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got hitched again this weekend in Pasadena, Calif., and we've gathered some of the best non-exclusive pics for your guilty viewing pleasure.

Like a horrible car accident or "The Hills" itself, we just can't seem to look away.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries