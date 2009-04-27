The Official Speidi Second-Wedding Scrapbook
It's the day every fame-grubbing little girl dreams of: her second fake reality TV wedding. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got hitched again this weekend in Pasadena, Calif., and we've gathered some of the best non-exclusive pics for your guilty viewing pleasure.
Like a horrible car accident or "The Hills" itself, we just can't seem to look away.
