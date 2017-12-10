Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, for disorderly intoxication, according to the Miami Herald. A video shared widely on Twitter via eyehategabe shows the comic arguing with police about whether or not they have probably cause to detain him.

Invision/AP

"Am I under arrest? For what?" Buress can be heard asking in the video. "Explain what I'm detained for. What I am detained for?"

When one of the police officers tells him he's being cited "for trespassing," Hannibal responds by saying, "You know y'all goofy as f---," before telling the cops they "don't have probable cause for anything."

During the confrontation, Hannibal can also be heard telling one of the officers that the other cop is "just salty because I roasted his a--."

According to TMZ, he later refused to get into the police car and was eventually pushed inside the vehicle.

Despite initial the trespassing claim, the comic was booked around 2 a.m. on Sunday for "disorderly intoxication." The Herald reports police refused to supply the newspaper with an official report on what sparked the arrest, saying public records requests must be made "during regular business hours."

The arrest reportedly took place in the Wynwood section of Miami, which is currently buzzing with celebrity-packed events related to Art Basel.

Hannibal posted $500 bail shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. By that point, the hashtag #FreeHannibalBuress was already trending as a slew of Twitter users urged the Miami Police Department to provide more information about why the comic was stopped in the first place. Social media users were also getting a kick out of Hannibal's "roasted his a--" line.

Later on Sunday, TMZ reported it had obtained an arrest affidavit in which one of the officers claimed Hannibal initially approached the police to ask them to call him an Uber. The officer says the comic had "a strong odor of alcohol" emanating from his breath and proceeded to enter a bar when the cop wouldn't call an Uber for him. The officer says he then followed Hannibal inside and asked him to leave because he believed he was already drunk. He claims that's when Hannibal got "belligerent" and began to "hurl profanities" at the officer.

As of Sunday, the "Broad City" regular had yet to comment on his arrest.