Katy Perry's Seventeen cover story
Katy Perry is known for her poppy music, eccentric style, and, of course, kissing ladies. In the latest issue of Seventeen, the quirky singer talks about her her dream wedding, skin breakouts on tour, and what she really thinks about purity rings (spoiler: they're not for her).
You can see more on Seventeen's Web site and in its latest issue, which is now on newsstands.
