Another Trump is about to join the world.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, was on hand at sister-in-law Lara Trump's baby shower to celebrate her new nephew's impending arrival.

Clint Spaulding / WWD / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The happy event was held at Altesi Ristorante on New York City's Upper East Side on June 10.

Lara, 34, is married to Ivanka's little brother Eric Trump, 33. This is their first child. It will be President Donald Trump's ninth grandchild.

E! News reports that the bash was attended by other family members and celebrities including Eric's mom Ivana Trump (the president's first ex-wife), 68, Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump, 39, YouTube personalities Diamond and Silk, FOX News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro, "The Apprentice" alum Omarosa Manigault and, of course, Lara's mother.

"I'm so blessed! 💙💙💙 #BestBabyShowerEver," Lara captioned a series a photos of herself with her sisters-in-law, Ivanka and Vanessa, as well as husband Eric, her mom and mother-in-law Ivana Trump, plus other guests.

I'm so blessed! 💙💙💙 #BestBabyShowerEver (👗: @realoscarlopez ❤️) A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Eric's stepmother, first lady Melania Trump, and his half-sister, Tiffany Trump, did not appear to be in attendance.

The party decor was festive, featuring "It's a boy" and animal-shaped mylar balloons, blue and yellow bite-sized desserts and three cakes, each topped with a different animal -- a giraffe, an elephant and a little lion.

Lara wore a pretty mint green dress by Oscar G. Lopez to her shower. The Cuba-born designer won "Project Runway: Under The Gunn Season 1."

Two days before her baby shower, Lara -- who's due in September -- shared a photo of herself in front of the White House, captioning it, "It was beautiful in DC yesterday! So happy the baby and I had time to swing by and say hello to grandpa! #ThreeMonthsToGo."