Since the moment Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating, they have become Hollywood royalty — but they may have taken that literally.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.co

The twosome were caught parking Jennifer's custom Rolls Royce in a prime handicap spot in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, as they headed to an appointment with designer Tom Ford. With the Emmys only a few days away, it is likely they had a fitting before the big event.

They left the car — which retails for a cool $480,000 — in a spot designated for handicapped people for about an hour. As they walked in, the wealthy couple went right by a sign outlining the minimum $250 fine they could face for parking there without the correct permit.

The car was parked in a Beverly Hills parking complex and they could have been given special, temporary permission to park there by an attendant. But that is merely speculation, as neither one has spoken out to defend the parking.

Since coupling up this spring, the music superstar and her former baseball player beau have been inseparable — doing everything from introducing their children to each other, hanging with Warren Buffett in Omaha, and attending the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The 48-year-old hasn't shied from gushing about her 42-year-old love. "I'm... excited for people to get to see who he really is. All the beautiful things you would want a man to be," she told Extra. "He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be."