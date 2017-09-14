Earlier this summer, it was revealed that a year before his death, Tupac broke off his sexual relationship with Madonna because she was white.

Tupac wrote a letter, which was obtained exclusively by TMZ, to the singer from jail. "For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting," he wrote. "But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was."

TMZ revealed that the letter would be up for auction, and was expected to fetch over $100,000.

The letter was one of 22 items that the 59-year-old's ex-assistant, Darlene Lutz, consigned to the auction house, Gotta Have It! Collectibles. Madonna sued the auction house in July in order to block the sale of what she called "highly personal items." In addition to the letter, Darlene also consigned a hairbrush and a pair of underwear.

"I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public," the superstar wrote in the July court papers.

In an August deposition for the case, Madonna was asked about the Tupac letter, and if it was possible that it remained sealed until 2010 while in the possession of Darlene, who handled her fan mail. "I don't know," she admitted in a transcript obtained by the New York Post. Madonna was then asked if her ex-assistant would be lying if she said Tupac's letter was unopened for years. She snapped, "You'd have to ask her."

Finally, the lawyer for the auction asked her if she had given her assistant discretion on what to do with her fan mail, to which she admitted for the most part she does.

The verdict is still out on whether Darlene will be able to sell the Tupac letter to the auction house, but by admitting that the assistants handled the mail, Madonna may have just lost out on the ability to block that sale.