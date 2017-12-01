Meghan Markle met her "eternal love"... and she married him six years ago, at least that what her former best friend thought at the time.

In 2011, the princess-to-be married film producer Trevor Engelson. The marriage only lasted two years. Now, as she prepares to marry the world's most eligible bachelor -- Prince Harry -- Meghan's former maid of honor, Ninaki Priddy, is speaking out.

"The person I knew is not there any more. Meg used to tell me she couldn't imagine a life without Trevor. She said if anything were to happen to him she wouldn't be able to go on," Ninaki told Mail Online, who posted multiple images of the former BFF's together. "He cherished her, too. You should have seen the way he used to hold her face in his hands. We all felt he was her eternal love. It was such a shock when she told me they were getting divorced. After about three seasons of 'Suits,' she called me and said she wanted me to know because it was going to come out in the papers."

Ninaki and Meghan, who've known each other since they were toddlers, haven't spoken in about five years after a falling out that stemmed from the divorce (Ninaki basically sided with Trevor). Clearly, the feelings are still very raw and even bitter.

"All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated — very calculated — in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends. Once she decides you're not part of her life, she can be very cold," Ninaki said. "It's this shutdown mechanism she has. There's nothing to negotiate. She's made her decision and that's it."

Ninaki contends she's actually not angry with her old pal anymore, but rather sad.

"We had the kind of love you have for a sister. The end of our friendship was like a death. I mourned it for quite a while," she said. "Even now I'll pass by a magazine stand and see a face staring out at me that was such a big part of my life. It was always Niki and Meg. We were so close-knit we came as a two. We were both honorary daughters in each other's homes. We were like family."

"Family," the former maid of honor said, was something Meghan always wanted. Clearly, the eyes of the world will be on Meghan if that happens.

"I think it's a very fanciful dream to believe that you just walk into a Prince Charming," Ninaki said. "I wasn't shocked or even surprised to hear about Prince Harry. I know she used to love 'The Princess Diaries' — films about a commoner who becomes part of a Royal Family. She was very taken with that idea."