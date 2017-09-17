Happy birthday, Nick! Nick Jonas turned 25 on Saturday, Sept. 16, and his longtime friend Demi Lovato was among the many friends, family and fans who paid tribute to him on social media over the weekend.

Apega / WENN

"Happy birthday to one of my absolute best friends @nickjonas. Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what. Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it!" she wrote on social media, according to E! News.

Nick's older brother Kevin sent him some social media birthday love, too, writing, "You continue to impress and inspire me and those around you. Have the best day and plenty of Coors lights. I'll make sure of it since I'm sitting right next to you right now. Here's to another great year!"

Nick and Demi have been friends since they were teenagers, having starred in "Camp Rock" together after growing up as Disney Channel stars. Demi went on to date Nick's brother Joe Jonas, who has said she and his brother have a sibling-like relationship.

Nick, who broke up with his brothers' band in 2013, has plenty to celebrate this year, too. His newest release, "Find You," marks the singer's second single this year. In May, his track, "Remember I Told You," surfaced just a few months after his "Fifty Shades of Gray" collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"Find You is about a lot of things," Nick told iHeartRadio last week.

"For me, it's got a lot to do with just the the idea of falling in love in general and the journey that we all go on with that. And how sometimes, it can be something you're afraid of and you're running away from it in that sense, and it is desperately something we all hope for."

He continued, "And in a lot of ways it's about me going on a musical journey as well and re-exploring starting my music with a guitar and trying some different melodies and even just lyrics, really focusing on what I'm saying."

In the end, he said "the creative process was really rewarding."

Nick is currently working on more new music.