Following their meetup at New York Fashion Week, Pamela Anderson is still thinking about Kim Kardashian West -- and, apparently, hoping she can change the reality star's mind about fur.

On Friday, Sept. 14, Pam posted a letter to Kim on her website, urging her to give up fur this winter.

"Dear Kim, It was lovely seeing you at New York Fashion Week. I've had the pleasure of getting to know you over the years, and I can tell you're a good person with a big, beautiful heart," she wrote.

"I'm writing to ask you to extend your compassion to real fashion victims — the animals who are violently killed in the fur trade — by swearing off fur this winter. I think you'd be horrified to learn that every single fur farm that PETA has exposed has been beyond cruel."

Pamela went on to detail some of the conditions animals are living in around the world, citing Gisele Bundchen and Melania Trump's recent decisions to stop wearing fur.

"You know I love you, and you can be a hero for animals as well as a great example to all your beautiful followers by swearing off fur," Pam wrote. "Please do the right thing. You'd be praised all over the world, including by my close friends at PETA."

Kim has been targeted by less gracious fur protesters in the past. When she released her book "Selfish" in 2015, anti-fur activists joined fans at a Barnes & Noble in New York City, where they held up signs decrying Kim's use of animal skins.

Pamela, meanwhile, has used her celebrity status for years to speak out on behalf of PETA's opposition to fur and other animal rights issues. In July, she offered the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, free vegan lunches after the city was named the fattest urban enclave in the city. Pam has also appeared in multiple ads for the animal rights organization and spoken out about the importance of animal rights regularly for many years.