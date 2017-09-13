To celebrate what would have been Paul Walker's 44th birthday, his daughter, Meadow, posted the sweetest throwback photo of her and her late dad on Instagram.

@meadowwalker / Instagram

In the photo, a young Meadow is dancing around in a flower crown and elaborate green and blue skirt with her shirtless father. The 18-year-old captioned the photo, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel@meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."

Meadow was only 15 when her father died in a single-vehicle collision shortly after Thanksgiving in 2013. Paul was riding in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT with his friend Roger Rodas when it spun out of control on the road in Valencia, California. The car hit a power pole and several trees and burst into flames. Both of them died at the scene.

To honor her father, two years ago Meadow launched the Paul Walker Foundation on his birthday. At the time, she posted a photo of herself as a little girl with her dad and explained that she wanted to help carry on his passions. According to Meadow, "The Fast and The Furious" star was passionate about the ocean, rescuing animals, helping people and spontaneous goodwill, and she wanted to "share that piece of him with the world."