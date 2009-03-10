Best Celebritweets of the Week
"I'm sure you guys are all going to hear about it soon enough so I just wanted to tell you -- I broke up with Luke when I got to London." -- Mischa Barton, sending out a Twitter release on the end of a relationship we didn't even know she was in
