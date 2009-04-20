Celebrity Quotes for the Week of April 17th
"Hi, my name is Lindsay and I'm searching for love. I'm recently single -- I think -- and I'm looking for someone who I can spend the rest of my life with, or at least the rest of my probation with." -- Lindsay Lohan, in a mock eHarmony commercial (Funny Or Die)
"Hi, my name is Lindsay and I'm searching for love. I'm recently single -- I think -- and I'm looking for someone who I can spend the rest of my life with, or at least the rest of my probation with." -- Lindsay Lohan, in a mock eHarmony commercial (Funny Or Die)