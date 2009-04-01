The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for April 1

Splash News 1 / 5

Paris Hilton and her reality show BFF Brittany Flickinger are, shockingly, no longer BFFs. In fact, the pair reportedly hasn't spoken in two months. At least this gives Paris the chance to renew her search for a true bestie. (The Sun)

Up NextDocumentary Date?
Splash News 1 / 5

Paris Hilton and her reality show BFF Brittany Flickinger are, shockingly, no longer BFFs. In fact, the pair reportedly hasn't spoken in two months. At least this gives Paris the chance to renew her search for a true bestie. (The Sun)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries